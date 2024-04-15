Flare (FLR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.16 Million

Flare (FLR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, Flare has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. Flare has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $23.16 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 38,653,791,643 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 38,623,715,085.643715 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03426025 USD and is up 5.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $32,118,105.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

