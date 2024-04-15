Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Short Interest Update

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,600 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 234,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of FWONA traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.13. The stock had a trading volume of 75,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,432. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 213,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $6,612,801.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47,332,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,827,574.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,917,022 shares of company stock valued at $196,723,707. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FWONA

About Formula One Group

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.