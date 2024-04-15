Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.11

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.11 and last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 86305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a market cap of $953.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.17% of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

