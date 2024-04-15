Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW) Short Interest Up 23.3% in March

Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Garden Stage Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ GSIW traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.73. 7,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,020. Garden Stage has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17.

Get Garden Stage alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garden Stage

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Garden Stage stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Garden Stage as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Garden Stage

Garden Stage Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides securities dealing and brokerage, underwriting and placing, and other financial services in Hong Kong. It also offers asset management services comprising discretionary account management and fund management services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garden Stage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garden Stage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.