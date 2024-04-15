Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC trimmed its position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC owned 0.06% of Sinclair worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sinclair by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Sinclair by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,548,000 after purchasing an additional 91,870 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sinclair by 1,068.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sinclair by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,834,000 after buying an additional 489,924 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of Sinclair by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,652,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after buying an additional 233,977 shares during the period. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Sinclair Stock Performance

Sinclair stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 321,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,550. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $750.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. Sinclair, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.75 million. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 26.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $408,567.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $407,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $279,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $408,567.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

