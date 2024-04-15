Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.3% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,178,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.52 and its 200-day moving average is $195.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.