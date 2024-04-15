HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

HUB Cyber Security Trading Up 32.3 %

Shares of HUB Cyber Security stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.04. 930,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,257. HUB Cyber Security has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Get HUB Cyber Security alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HUB Cyber Security stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 312,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

HUB Cyber Security Company Profile

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HUB Cyber Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUB Cyber Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.