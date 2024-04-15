Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,400 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 228,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $206,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,040 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $206,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,040 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $29,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,461.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,146,076. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. StockNews.com cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.58. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $70.66 and a one year high of $113.31.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.71 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.