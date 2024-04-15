ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 72,341.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 762,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,000. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.22.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.0476 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

