Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) VP Sells 250 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $16,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,164.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Meredith Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $14,010.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANIP traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.30. 111,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,892. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average is $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93 and a beta of 0.79. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $70.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 525,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 51,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 109,015 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

