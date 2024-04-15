Insider Selling: Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Director Sells 2,560 Shares of Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $81,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Disc Medicine Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of IRON stock traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 387,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,234. The stock has a market cap of $736.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRON shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Disc Medicine by 666.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

