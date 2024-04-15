InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in March

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 880,300 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 1,147,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,760.6 days.

OTCMKTS IIPZF remained flat at $8.89 during trading on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

