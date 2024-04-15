InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in March

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 880,300 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 1,147,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,760.6 days.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS IIPZF remained flat at $8.89 during trading on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $10.14.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.