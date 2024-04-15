Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Update

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.5 days.
Ion Beam Applications Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IOBCF remained flat at $14.35 during midday trading on Monday. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. Ion Beam Applications has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $18.00.
About Ion Beam Applications
