Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Update

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.5 days.

Ion Beam Applications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IOBCF remained flat at $14.35 during midday trading on Monday. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. Ion Beam Applications has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $18.00.

Get Ion Beam Applications alerts:

About Ion Beam Applications

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Beam Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Beam Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.