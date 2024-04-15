iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,067,706 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

