iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,072. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

