iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is SVB Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231,217 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of SVB Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $73,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $326.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,602,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.23 and a 1 year high of $340.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.