Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Down 13.2% in March

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,763,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the March 15th total of 6,642,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,239.1 days.
Japan Display Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JNNDF remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Monday. Japan Display has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.
Japan Display Company Profile
