Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Down 13.2% in March

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,763,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the March 15th total of 6,642,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,239.1 days.

Japan Display Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JNNDF remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Monday. Japan Display has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.

Japan Display Company Profile

Japan Display Inc designs, manufactures, and sells displays in Japan and internationally. The company offers products for healthcare and medical fields, such as interfaces, display devices, high resolution display devices, and VR systems; industrial use LCD modules; LCD modules for automotive and mobile applications; color OLED display modules for wearables; and Landscape IPS LCD modules for single-lens reflex and high-end compact digital cameras.

