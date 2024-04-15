Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,162,500 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 1,758,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21,625.0 days.
Keppel Price Performance
KPELF remained flat at $5.25 during trading on Monday. Keppel has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.
Keppel Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Keppel
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.