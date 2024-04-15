Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,162,500 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 1,758,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21,625.0 days.

Keppel Price Performance

KPELF remained flat at $5.25 during trading on Monday. Keppel has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

