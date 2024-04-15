Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Down 12.7% in March

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance

Shares of KBAGF remained flat at $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company engages in residential construction projects, and non-residential construction activities.

