Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Update

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Kuraray Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of KURRY stock traded up $2.28 on Monday, hitting $34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Kuraray has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

Kuraray Company Profile

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

