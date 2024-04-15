Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Magyar Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 89,409 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Magyar Bancorp by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 93,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp Price Performance

Magyar Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.90. 2,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,363. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.32. Magyar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Magyar Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MGYR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

