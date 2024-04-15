Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,200 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 1,041,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 213.6 days.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Stock Performance

MAPGF remained flat at $1.06 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,312. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST Main Board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2023, it has a portfolio of 187 properties in Singapore, Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$13.3 billion.

