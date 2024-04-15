Members Trust Co Purchases New Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Members Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.6 %

QQQ stock traded down $7.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $431.06. 62,448,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,426,551. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.24. The company has a market capitalization of $251.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

