Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Short Interest Up 23.8% in March

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 27,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,279,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,577. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molecular Templates

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 11,078,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,219,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,770 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 279.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 221.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 458,052 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Stock Down 5.8 %

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.78. 87,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,518. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12.

(Get Free Report)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company primarily develops therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.