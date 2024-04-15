MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Short Interest Update

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MRC Global by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after buying an additional 70,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MRC Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 115.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 22,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 167,059 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the first quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.94. 536,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,032. MRC Global has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.99.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

MRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on MRC Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

