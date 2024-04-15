Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0228 on Major Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $122.22 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,124.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.91 or 0.00793522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00122712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00041552 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.89 or 0.00193101 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00040542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.98 or 0.00104516 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,642,863,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,966,889,001 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

