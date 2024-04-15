NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 19,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NEXGEL Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXGL remained flat at $2.18 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,434. NEXGEL has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $13.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Transactions at NEXGEL

In other news, Director Scott Robert Henry acquired 23,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 135,735 shares in the company, valued at $286,400.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Adam E. Drapczuk III acquired 47,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 47,394 shares in the company, valued at $100,001.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Robert Henry acquired 23,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $50,000.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 135,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,400.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NEXGEL

NEXGEL Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NEXGEL during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NEXGEL during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NEXGEL during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in NEXGEL during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NEXGEL during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

