NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW) Short Interest Up 25.2% in March

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NextNav Stock Performance

NNAVW stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.36. 83,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,554. NextNav has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Get NextNav alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextNav stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,254,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,022 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NextNav were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.