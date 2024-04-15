Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,480,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 35,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,039,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 114,366 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ocugen by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 64,796 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $1.59. 6,878,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,232,991. The firm has a market cap of $407.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.51. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

