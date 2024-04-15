Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,480,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 35,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $1.59. 6,878,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,232,991. The firm has a market cap of $407.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.51. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
