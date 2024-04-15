Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Short Interest Update

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,651 shares of company stock worth $1,278,218 over the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Okta by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.39.

Okta Trading Down 4.1 %

OKTA traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.23. 1,725,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.55. Okta has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

