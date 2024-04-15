Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Optex Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPXS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 59,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,912. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. Optex Systems has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $7.79.

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Optex Systems by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Optex Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Optex Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Optex Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

