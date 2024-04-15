PAID Network (PAID) Trading Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One PAID Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $48.47 million and approximately $365,203.04 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,903,800 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 594,717,455.71 with 288,903,800.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.19158446 USD and is up 13.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $328,006.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.