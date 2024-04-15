PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) Short Interest Update

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 129,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of PetVivo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETV. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PetVivo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PetVivo in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PetVivo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

PetVivo Stock Up 1.7 %

PETV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.62. 11,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,229. PetVivo has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PetVivo Company Profile

PetVivo ( NASDAQ:PETV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. PetVivo had a negative return on equity of 1,319.59% and a negative net margin of 1,016.64%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.

