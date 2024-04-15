Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Short Interest Update

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 195,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Prudential by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prudential by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 10.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PUK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.67. 1,615,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,568. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Prudential has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $30.91.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Prudential Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2842 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

