Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the March 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPAY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 58,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $642,773.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 506,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,591,371.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,382. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Repay by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,492,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Repay by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Repay by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,245,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after acquiring an additional 53,746 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Repay by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPAY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.98. 307,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,110. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Repay has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $75.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

