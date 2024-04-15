Rye Brook Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Rye Brook Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Shake Shack accounts for about 1.5% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 29,431 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1,816.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 80,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 76,147 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,429,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,699.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,912 shares of company stock valued at $10,201,834. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHAK traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $97.11. 586,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,800. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.64 and a fifty-two week high of $110.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.80.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SHAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

