Rye Brook Capital LLC Has $10.65 Million Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,300 shares during the period. Four Corners Property Trust accounts for approximately 5.4% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned 0.46% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $10,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,120.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 18,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCPT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.24. 984,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $65.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.78%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Articles

