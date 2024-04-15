Rye Brook Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Rye Brook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,542,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.54. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $141.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

