Rye Brook Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Rye Brook Capital LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. VanEck Oil Services ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

OIH stock traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $329.25. 605,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,918. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.93. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $246.04 and a 1-year high of $364.08.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

