Rye Brook Capital LLC Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Rye Brook Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 8.9% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $17,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VGK traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $64.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,523,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,326. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.64.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

