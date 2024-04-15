Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) is Total Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,657 shares during the quarter. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 11.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 23.14% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $88,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 278,581 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 500,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 280,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SCHQ stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.81. 756,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,826. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $37.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

