Short Interest in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Expands By 24.9%

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSQ traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.56. 241,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,441. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

