Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Increases By 23.2%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 883,500 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 717,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Clariant Price Performance
Shares of CLZNF remained flat at $13.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. Clariant has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $15.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03.
About Clariant
