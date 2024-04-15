Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Increases By 23.2%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 883,500 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 717,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Clariant Price Performance

Shares of CLZNF remained flat at $13.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. Clariant has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $15.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03.

About Clariant

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

