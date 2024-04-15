Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Expands By 24.4%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FDT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,095. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $56.65. The company has a market capitalization of $409.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1962 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.
The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
