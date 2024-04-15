Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Expands By 24.4%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,095. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $56.65. The company has a market capitalization of $409.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1962 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

