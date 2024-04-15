Short Interest in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Grows By 22.9%

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,100 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 316,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in InflaRx by 55.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 52,910 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in InflaRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in InflaRx by 132.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in InflaRx by 42.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 67,214 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InflaRx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

InflaRx Stock Performance

Shares of IFRX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.39. 145,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,201. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $81.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.27.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1 EPS for the current year.

About InflaRx

(Get Free Report)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.