Short Interest in IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Drops By 24.0%

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,147,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 1,509,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.8 days.
IWG Stock Up 1.1 %
IWG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.23. 9,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,559. IWG has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15.
IWG Company Profile
