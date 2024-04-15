Short Interest in IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Drops By 24.0%

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,147,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 1,509,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.8 days.

IWG Stock Up 1.1 %

IWG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.23. 9,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,559. IWG has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

