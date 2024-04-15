Short Interest in Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Drops By 18.2%

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.0 days.

Japan Real Estate Investment stock remained flat at $3,881.42 during trading hours on Monday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $3,881.42 and a 12-month high of $3,881.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,881.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,881.42.

Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Company") was established on May 11, 2001 pursuant to Japan's Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("ITA"). The Company was listed on the real estate investment trust market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") on September 10, 2001 (Securities Code: 8952).

