Short Interest in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Declines By 22.0%

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.25 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

Institutional Trading of MorphoSys

MorphoSys Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MorphoSys by 593.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 236,171 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,855,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MorphoSys by 2,075.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,802,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,648,000 after buying an additional 3,628,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 682.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 171,090 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MOR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.02. 642,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,986. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $63.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 80.07% and a negative return on equity of 694.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

Featured Articles

