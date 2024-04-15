SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 384,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,492 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $40,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.71. 1,806,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,159. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.56. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $115.61. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.