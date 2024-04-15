SVB Wealth LLC Sells 1,093,207 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 734,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093,207 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.9% of SVB Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $36,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.31. 5,382,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,034. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

